Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M30s vs Honor 20 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M30s vs Huawei Honor 20

Самсунг Галакси М30s
VS
Хуавей Хонор 20
Samsung Galaxy M30s
Huawei Honor 20

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M30s (with Exynos 7 Octa 9611) that was released on September 18, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 20, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M30s
  • Comes with 2250 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 3750 mAh
  • Shows 46% longer battery life (130 vs 89 hours)
  • Delivers 41% higher maximum brightness (638 against 451 nits)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 20
  • 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (402K versus 173K)
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 980
  • 2.1x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 672 and 325 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M30s
vs
Honor 20

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.26 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 403 ppi 412 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% 84.2%
Display tests
RGB color space 98.4% 98.6%
PWM 118 Hz Not detected
Response time 6 ms 35.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 875:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M30s +41%
638 nits
Honor 20
451 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 159 mm (6.26 inches) 154.25 mm (6.07 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M30s
84.2%
Honor 20
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M30s and Huawei Honor 20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9611 HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 850 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~259 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M30s
325
Honor 20 +107%
672
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M30s
1201
Honor 20 +95%
2345
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Galaxy M30s
107435
Honor 20 +187%
307907
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy M30s
173268
Honor 20 +133%
402897
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 3.0 Magic 4.0
OS size 13.5 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 3750 mAh
Charge power 15 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (45% in 60 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:25 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy M30s +22%
16:13 hr
Honor 20
13:25 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy M30s +51%
21:32 hr
Honor 20
14:14 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy M30s +10%
35:29 hr
Honor 20
32:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 117°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 21
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M30s +2%
82.8 dB
Honor 20
81 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced September 2019 May 2019
Release date October 2019 June 2019
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 350 USD
SAR (head) 0.47 W/kg 0.84 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.29 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 20. But if the display, software, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy M30s.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy M30s vs Samsung Galaxy A30
2. Samsung Galaxy M30s vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T
3. Samsung Galaxy M30s vs Samsung Galaxy A31
4. Samsung Galaxy M30s vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
5. Samsung Galaxy M30s vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
6. Huawei Honor 20 vs Huawei P30 Lite
7. Huawei Honor 20 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
8. Huawei Honor 20 vs Samsung Galaxy A51
9. Huawei Honor 20 vs Huawei Honor 20 Pro
10. Huawei Honor 20 vs Samsung Galaxy A71

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish