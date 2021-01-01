Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M30s (with Exynos 7 Octa 9611) that was released on September 18, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 50 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 26 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.