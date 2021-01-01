Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M30s vs Honor X10 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M30s vs Huawei Honor X10

Самсунг Галакси М30s
Samsung Galaxy M30s
VS
Хуавей Хонор X10
Huawei Honor X10

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M30s (with Exynos 7 Octa 9611) that was released on September 18, 2019, against the Huawei Honor X10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 820 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M30s
  • Comes with 1700 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4300 mAh
  • Delivers 41% higher maximum brightness (634 against 450 nits)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor X10
  • 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (369K versus 169K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 820
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 94% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 626 and 322 points
  • The phone is 8-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M30s
vs
Honor X10

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.63 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 397 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 84.2% 84.7%
Display tests
RGB color space 98.4% -
PWM 118 Hz -
Response time 6 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M30s +41%
634 nits
Honor X10
450 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159 mm (6.26 inches) 163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 76.5 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) 203 gramm (7.16 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Silver, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy M30s
84.2%
Honor X10 +1%
84.7%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M30s and Huawei Honor X10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9611 HiSilicon Kirin 820
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.22 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 1 core at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Mali-G57 MP6
GPU clock 850 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~259 GFLOPS ~579 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M30s
322
Honor X10 +94%
626
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M30s
1202
Honor X10 +100%
2406
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy M30s
169384
Honor X10 +118%
369760

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0
ROM One UI 2 Magic UI 3.1
OS size 13.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 15 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (45% in 60 min) Yes (60% in 45 min)
Full charging time 2:25 hr 1:39 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy M30s
16:13 hr
Honor X10
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy M30s
21:32 hr
Honor X10
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy M30s
35:29 hr
Honor X10
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 7864 x 5200
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 21
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M30s
82.4 dB
Honor X10
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2019 May 2020
Release date October 2019 May 2020
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 237 USD
SAR (head) 0.47 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor X10 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

