Samsung Galaxy M30s vs Huawei P20 Lite

Samsung Galaxy M30s
Huawei P20 Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M30s (with Exynos 7 Octa 9611) that was released on September 18, 2019, against the Huawei P20 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 659 and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M30s
  • Comes with 3000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 3000 mAh
  • Shows 69% longer battery life (130 vs 77 hours)
  • Has a 0.56 inch larger screen size
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Delivers 32% higher maximum brightness (634 against 479 nits)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 7 Octa 9611
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20 Lite
  • Weighs 43 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M30s
vs
P20 Lite

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 5.84 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18.9:9
PPI 403 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 84.2% 80.72%
Display tests
RGB color space 98.4% 98.8%
PWM 118 Hz Not detected
Response time 6 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1035:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M30s +32%
634 nits
P20 Lite
479 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 159 mm (6.26 inches) 148.6 mm (5.85 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) 145 gramm (5.11 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy M30s +4%
84.2%
P20 Lite
80.72%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M30s and Huawei P20 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9611 HiSilicon Kirin 659
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 10 nanometers 16 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Mali-T830 MP2
GPU clock 850 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~259 GFLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy M30s
169384
P20 Lite
n/a

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM One UI 2 EMUI 9.0
OS size 13.5 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (45% in 60 min) Yes (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:25 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy M30s +45%
16:13 hr
P20 Lite
11:09 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy M30s +126%
21:32 hr
P20 Lite
9:44 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy M30s +113%
35:29 hr
P20 Lite
16:55 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 2 (16 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 28 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 6
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M30s
82.4 dB
P20 Lite +1%
83.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2019 March 2018
Release date October 2019 March 2018
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 0.47 W/kg 0.75 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.21 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy M30s is definitely a better buy.

