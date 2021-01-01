Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M30s vs Note 10 Pro – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M30s vs Infinix Note 10 Pro

Самсунг Галакси М30s
VS
Инфиникс Ноут 10 Про
Samsung Galaxy M30s
Infinix Note 10 Pro

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M30s (with Exynos 7 Octa 9611) that was released on September 18, 2019, against the Infinix Note 10 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M30s
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Delivers 54% higher maximum brightness (640 against 416 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 7 Octa 9611
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 17 grams less
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 10 Pro
  • Has a 0.55 inch larger screen size
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer
  • Stereo speakers
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • 34% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 435 and 324 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M30s
vs
Note 10 Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.95 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20.5:9
PPI 403 ppi 387 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% 84.8%
Display tests
RGB color space 98.4% -
PWM 118 Hz -
Response time 6 ms 20.6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 2155:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M30s +54%
640 nits
Note 10 Pro
416 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 159 mm (6.26 inches) 172.8 mm (6.8 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 78.3 mm (3.08 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M30s
84.2%
Note 10 Pro +1%
84.8%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M30s and Infinix Note 10 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9611 MediaTek Helio G95
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 10 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Mali-G76 3EEMC4
GPU clock 850 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~259 GFLOPS ~195.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 2048 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M30s
324
Note 10 Pro +34%
435
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M30s +5%
1190
Note 10 Pro
1129
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM One UI 3.0 XOS 7.6
OS size 13.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (45% in 60 min) Yes (81% in 60 min)
Full charging time 2:25 hr 1:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy M30s
16:13 hr
Note 10 Pro
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy M30s
21:32 hr
Note 10 Pro
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy M30s
35:29 hr
Note 10 Pro
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 6912 x 9216
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3456 x 4608
Aperture f/2.0 -
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M30s
82.8 dB
Note 10 Pro +3%
85.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2019 May 2021
Release date October 2019 June 2021
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 225 USD
SAR (head) 0.47 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Note 10 Pro. But if the software and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy M30s.

