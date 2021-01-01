Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M30s vs Nokia 1.3 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M30s vs Nokia 1.3

Самсунг Галакси М30s
Samsung Galaxy M30s
VS
Нокиа 1.3
Nokia 1.3

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M30s (with Exynos 7 Octa 9611) that was released on September 18, 2019, against the Nokia 1.3, which is powered by Qualcomm 215 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M30s
  • 3.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (169K versus 55K)
  • Comes with 3000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 3000 mAh
  • Has a 0.69 inch larger screen size
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Delivers 57% higher maximum brightness (634 against 404 nits)
  • 37% higher pixel density (403 vs 295 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Has 4x more RAM: 4GB versus 1GB
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
Reasons to consider the Nokia 1.3
  • Weighs 33 grams less
  • The phone is 6-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M30s
vs
Nokia 1.3

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 5.71 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19:9
PPI 403 ppi 295 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 84.2% 77.6%
Display tests
RGB color space 98.4% 94%
PWM 118 Hz Not detected
Response time 6 ms 40.5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1382:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M30s +57%
634 nits
Nokia 1.3
404 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 159 mm (6.26 inches) 147.3 mm (5.8 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) 155 gramm (5.47 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Gray, Green, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy M30s +9%
84.2%
Nokia 1.3
77.6%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M30s and Nokia 1.3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9611 Qualcomm 215
Max. clock 2300 MHz 1300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) -
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73		 -
Lithography process 10 nanometers -
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 -
GPU clock 850 MHz -
FLOPS ~259 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 1 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 16 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 64 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy M30s +207%
169384
Nokia 1.3
55144

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM One UI 2 -
OS size 13.5 GB 6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 15 W -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No Yes
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (45% in 60 min) No
Full charging time 2:25 hr 2:05 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy M30s
16:13 hr
Nokia 1.3
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy M30s
21:32 hr
Nokia 1.3
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy M30s
35:29 hr
Nokia 1.3
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 3264 x 2448
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS No
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 1 (8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 2048 x 1536
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M30s +5%
82.4 dB
Nokia 1.3
78.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced September 2019 March 2020
Release date October 2019 April 2020
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 75 USD
SAR (head) 0.47 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

