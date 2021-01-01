Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M30s vs Nokia 2.3 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M30s (with Exynos 7 Octa 9611) that was released on September 18, 2019, against the Nokia 2.3, which is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M30s
  • 2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (169K versus 70K)
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4000 mAh
  • 49% higher pixel density (403 vs 271 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Delivers 32% higher maximum brightness (634 against 482 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 2x more RAM: 4GB versus 2GB
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M30s
vs
Nokia 2.3

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19:9
PPI 403 ppi 271 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 84.2% 80.7%
Display tests
RGB color space 98.4% 95.7%
PWM 118 Hz 7692 Hz
Response time 6 ms 37.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 2239:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M30s +32%
634 nits
Nokia 2.3
482 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 159 mm (6.26 inches) 157.7 mm (6.21 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Green, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy M30s +4%
84.2%
Nokia 2.3
80.7%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M30s and Nokia 2.3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9611 MediaTek Helio A22
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 4 (4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 10 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 850 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~259 GFLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 32 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M30s +103%
322
Nokia 2.3
159
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M30s +125%
1202
Nokia 2.3
535
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy M30s +139%
169384
Nokia 2.3
70853

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 2 Android One
OS size 13.5 GB 12.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (45% in 60 min) No
Full charging time 2:25 hr 2:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy M30s
16:13 hr
Nokia 2.3
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy M30s
21:32 hr
Nokia 2.3
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy M30s
35:29 hr
Nokia 2.3
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M30s
82.4 dB
Nokia 2.3 +3%
85 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced September 2019 December 2019
Release date October 2019 December 2019
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 137 USD
SAR (head) 0.47 W/kg 0.41 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.4 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy M30s is definitely a better buy.

