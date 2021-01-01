Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M30s (with Exynos 7 Octa 9611) that was released on September 18, 2019, against the Oppo A53, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.