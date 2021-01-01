Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M30s vs Oppo A53 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M30s vs Oppo A53

Самсунг Галакси М30s
Samsung Galaxy M30s
VS
Оппо А53
Oppo A53

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M30s (with Exynos 7 Octa 9611) that was released on September 18, 2019, against the Oppo A53, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M30s
  • 50% higher pixel density (403 vs 269 PPI)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Delivers 32% higher maximum brightness (631 against 478 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 18% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (169K versus 143K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Oppo A53
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Stereo speakers
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • Thinner bezels – 5% more screen real estate

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M30s
vs
Oppo A53

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% 89.2%
Display tests
RGB color space 98.4% -
PWM 118 Hz -
Response time 6 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M30s +32%
631 nits
Oppo A53
478 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159 mm (6.26 inches) 163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 188 gramm (6.63 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M30s
84.2%
Oppo A53 +6%
89.2%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M30s and Oppo A53 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9611 Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
Max. clock 2300 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Silver
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Gold
Lithography process 10 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Adreno 610
GPU clock 850 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~259 GFLOPS ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1804 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M30s +32%
327
Oppo A53
248
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M30s
1207
Oppo A53 +2%
1234
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy M30s +18%
169004
Oppo A53
143249

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM One UI 2 ColorOS 7.2
OS size 13.5 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (45% in 60 min) Yes (50% in 50 min)
Full charging time 2:25 hr 1:55 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy M30s
16:13 hr
Oppo A53
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy M30s
21:32 hr
Oppo A53
n/a
Talk (3G)
Galaxy M30s
35:29 hr
Oppo A53
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4368 x 2912
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3872 x 2592
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 13
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M30s
82.4 dB
Oppo A53
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced September 2019 August 2020
Release date October 2019 August 2020
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 162 USD
SAR (head) 0.47 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, software, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy M30s. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Oppo A53.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy M30s or Galaxy A30
2. Samsung Galaxy M30s or Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T
3. Samsung Galaxy M30s or Galaxy A31
4. Samsung Galaxy M30s or Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
5. Samsung Galaxy M30s or Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
6. Oppo A53 or Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S
7. Oppo A53 or Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
8. Oppo A53 or Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
9. Oppo A53 or Oppo A52
10. Oppo A53 or Xiaomi Redmi 9

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish