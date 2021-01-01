Samsung Galaxy M30s vs Galaxy A02s
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M30s (with Exynos 7 Octa 9611) that was released on September 18, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A02s, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M30s
- 80% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (173K versus 96K)
- 49% higher pixel density (403 vs 270 PPI)
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
- Delivers 57% higher maximum brightness (636 against 405 nits)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Shows 14% longer battery life (130 vs 114 hours)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- Fingerprint scanner
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 7 Octa 9611
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A02s
- The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
- Weighs 23.8 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
70
59
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
40
20
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
90
80
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
61
50
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
56
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
64
52
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|PLS TFT
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|403 ppi
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.2%
|81.8%
|RGB color space
|98.4%
|95.5%
|PWM
|118 Hz
|-
|Response time
|6 ms
|37 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|1095:1
Design and build
|Height
|159 mm (6.26 inches)
|164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
|Width
|75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|188 gramm (6.63 oz)
|164.2 gramm (5.79 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|White, Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9611
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|1800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Adreno 506
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|720 MHz
|FLOPS
|~259 GFLOPS
|~124 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|2
|1
|Storage size
|64 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M30s +150%
323
129
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M30s +148%
1208
488
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
105947
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy M30s +80%
173908
96830
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|One UI 3.0
|One UI 3.1 Core
|OS size
|13.5 GB
|15 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|6000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (45% in 60 min)
|Yes (30% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:25 hr
|2:36 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
16:13 hr
Galaxy A02s +1%
16:29 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy M30s +33%
21:32 hr
16:03 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy M30s +4%
35:29 hr
34:05 hr
Phones With the Best Battery Life (18th and 54th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|2560 x 1960
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|720p при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Budget
|Announced
|September 2019
|November 2020
|Release date
|October 2019
|January 2021
|Launch price
|~ 212 USD
|~ 131 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.47 W/kg
|0.4 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.37 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy M30s is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1