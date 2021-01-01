Samsung Galaxy M30s vs Galaxy A21s
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M30s (with Exynos 7 Octa 9611) that was released on September 18, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A21s, which is powered by Exynos 850 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M30s
- 58% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (169K versus 106K)
- 49% higher pixel density (403 vs 270 PPI)
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
- Shows 9% longer battery life (130 vs 119 hours)
- Delivers 30% higher maximum brightness (634 against 489 nits)
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A21s
- More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850
- The phone is 8-months newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
71
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
40
29
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
90
90
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
62
58
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
64
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|PLS TFT
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|403 ppi
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|84.2%
|82.8%
|RGB color space
|98.4%
|88.4%
|PWM
|118 Hz
|500 Hz
|Response time
|6 ms
|30.4 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|1500:1
Design and build
|Height
|159 mm (6.26 inches)
|163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
|Width
|75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
|75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|188 gramm (6.63 oz)
|192 gramm (6.77 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|Black, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9611
|Samsung Exynos 850
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Mali-G52 MP6
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|820 MHz
|FLOPS
|~259 GFLOPS
|~26 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M30s +71%
322
188
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M30s +10%
1202
1093
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy M30s +58%
169384
106989
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 10
|ROM
|One UI 2
|One UI 2,0
|OS size
|13.5 GB
|12 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|6000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (45% in 60 min)
|Yes (50% in 60 min)
|Full charging time
|2:25 hr
|2:10 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
16:13 hr
Galaxy A21s +12%
18:02 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy M30s +23%
21:32 hr
17:29 hr
Talk (3G)
35:29 hr
Galaxy A21s +12%
39:38 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (11th and 12th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|123°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|4128 x 3096
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|13
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Budget
|Announced
|September 2019
|May 2020
|Release date
|October 2019
|June 2020
|Launch price
|~ 212 USD
|~ 200 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.47 W/kg
|0.23 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.38 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy M30s. It has a better display, performance, and camera.
