Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M30s (with Exynos 7 Octa 9611) that was released on September 18, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A6, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7870 and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.