Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M30s (with Exynos 7 Octa 9611) that was released on September 18, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy M62, which is powered by Exynos 9825 and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.