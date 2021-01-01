Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M31 vs iPhone 7 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M31 vs Apple iPhone 7

Самсунг Галакси М31
VS
Эпл Айфон 7
Samsung Galaxy M31
Apple iPhone 7

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M31 (with Exynos 7 Octa 9611) that was released on February 25, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 7, which is powered by Apple A10 Fusion and came out 42 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M31
  • Comes with 4040 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 1960 mAh
  • Has 3x more RAM: 6GB versus 2GB
  • Has a 1.7 inches larger screen size
  • Thinner bezels – 18.4% more screen real estate
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 7 Octa 9611
  • The phone is 3-years and 6-months newer
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 7
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
  • Stereo speakers
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 8 mm narrower
  • 2.2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 715 and 324 points
  • Weighs 53 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M31
vs
iPhone 7

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 4.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 750 x 1334 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 16:9
PPI 403 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84% 65.6%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 142% 100%
PWM 208 Hz Not detected
Response time 8.5 ms 35.5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1635:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M31
607 nits
iPhone 7 +7%
647 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 138.3 mm (5.44 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 67.1 mm (2.64 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.1 mm (0.28 inches)
Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz) 138 gramm (4.87 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Plastic Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Silver, Gold, Red, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M31 +28%
84%
iPhone 7
65.6%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M31 and Apple iPhone 7 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9611 Apple A10 Fusion
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2340 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 4 (2 + 2)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 2 cores at 0 GHz: Zephyr
- 2 cores at 2.34 GHz: Hurricane
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 16 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 PowerVR GT7600
GPU clock 850 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~259 GFLOPS ~115 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 32, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M31
324
iPhone 7 +121%
715
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M31
1230
iPhone 7 +4%
1275
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy M31
169028
iPhone 7 +8%
182867

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) iOS 10 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM One UI 3.1 -
OS size 15 GB 12.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 1960 mAh
Charge power 15 W 5 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (45% in 60 min) No
Full charging time 2:25 hr 2:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy M31
n/a
iPhone 7
11:48 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy M31
n/a
iPhone 7
9:15 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy M31
n/a
iPhone 7
11:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", ISOCELL Bright GW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 7 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3088 x 2320
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* - Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M31
81.7 dB
iPhone 7 +2%
83 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced February 2020 September 2016
Release date March 2020 September 2016
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 712 USD
SAR (head) 0.48 W/kg 1.38 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.13 W/kg 1.34 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy M31 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

