Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M31 (with Exynos 7 Octa 9611) that was released on February 25, 2020, against the Huawei Honor X10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 820 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.