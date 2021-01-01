Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M31 (with Exynos 7 Octa 9611) that was released on February 25, 2020, against the Motorola Moto G5s Plus, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 and came out 32 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.