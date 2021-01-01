Samsung Galaxy M31 vs Nokia G10
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M31 (with Exynos 7 Octa 9611) that was released on February 25, 2020, against the Nokia G10, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G25 and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M31
- 83% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (185K versus 101K)
- 50% higher pixel density (403 vs 269 PPI)
- Comes with 950 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5050 mAh
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Supports 15W fast charging
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Nokia G10
- The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
71
61
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
40
25
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
87
71
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
61
46
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
65
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
64
53
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.52 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|403 ppi
|269 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84%
|81.9%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|142%
|-
|PWM
|208 Hz
|-
|Response time
|8.5 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Design and build
|Height
|159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
|164.9 mm (6.49 inches)
|Width
|75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
|76 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|9.2 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|191 gramm (6.74 oz)
|194 gramm (6.84 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|-
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Red
|Blue, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9611
|MediaTek Helio G25
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G72 MP3
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~259 GFLOPS
|~41.8 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1833 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M31 +117%
323
149
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M31 +45%
1232
847
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
107506
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy M31 +83%
185013
101199
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 11
|ROM
|One UI 3.1
|-
|OS size
|15 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|6000 mAh
|5050 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (45% in 60 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|2:25 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6920
|4160 x 3120
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", ISOCELL Bright GW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|- 2 MP
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|-
|Focal length
|26 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|-
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|7
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Budget
|Announced
|February 2020
|April 2021
|Release date
|March 2020
|April 2021
|Launch price
|~ 250 USD
|~ 125 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.48 W/kg
|0.46 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.13 W/kg
|1.51 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy M31 is definitely a better buy.
