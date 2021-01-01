Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M31 vs A94 5G – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M31 vs Oppo A94 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M31 (with Exynos 7 Octa 9611) that was released on February 25, 2020, against the Oppo A94 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M31
  • Comes with 1690 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4310 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Oppo A94 5G
  • 55% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (358K versus 231K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G
  • 91% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 617 and 323 points
  • Weighs 18 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M31
vs
A94 5G

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84% 84.9%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 142% 99.9%
PWM 208 Hz 250 Hz
Response time 8.5 ms 4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M31 +5%
611 nits
A94 5G
581 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 160.1 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M31
84%
A94 5G +1%
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M31 and Oppo A94 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9611 MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Mali-G57 MC3
GPU clock 850 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~259 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M31
323
A94 5G +91%
617
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M31
1230
A94 5G +55%
1901
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy M31
231530
A94 5G +55%
358636
Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM One UI 3.1 ColorOS 11.1
OS size 15 GB 17 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 4310 mAh
Charge power 15 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (45% in 60 min) Yes, VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 (50% in 23 min)
Full charging time 2:25 hr 0:53 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 30 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 119°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", ISOCELL Bright GW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV48B
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Oppo A94 5G from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4624 x 3468
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.09"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Galaxy M31
n/a
A94 5G
116
Video quality
Generic camera score
Galaxy M31
n/a
A94 5G
108

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M31
81.7 dB
A94 5G +13%
92.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2020 April 2021
Release date March 2020 May 2021
SAR (head) 0.48 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.13 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Oppo A94 5G. But if the software, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy M31.

