Samsung Galaxy M31 vs Oppo A94 5G
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M31 (with Exynos 7 Octa 9611) that was released on February 25, 2020, against the Oppo A94 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M31
- Comes with 1690 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4310 mAh
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Oppo A94 5G
- 55% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (358K versus 231K)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
- The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G
- 91% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 617 and 323 points
- Weighs 18 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
73
73
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
41
57
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
87
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
65
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
79
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
68
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.43 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|403 ppi
|409 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84%
|84.9%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|142%
|99.9%
|PWM
|208 Hz
|250 Hz
|Response time
|8.5 ms
|4 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
|160.1 mm (6.3 inches)
|Width
|75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
|73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|191 gramm (6.74 oz)
|173 gramm (6.1 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Red
|Black, Silver, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9611
|MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Mali-G57 MC3
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~259 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|6 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
323
A94 5G +91%
617
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1230
A94 5G +55%
1901
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
231530
A94 5G +55%
358636
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 11
|ROM
|One UI 3.1
|ColorOS 11.1
|OS size
|15 GB
|17 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|6000 mAh
|4310 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (45% in 60 min)
|Yes, VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 (50% in 23 min)
|Full charging time
|2:25 hr
|0:53 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6920
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|30 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|119°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", ISOCELL Bright GW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV48B
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Oppo A94 5G from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|4624 x 3468
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|26 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/3.09"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
116
Video quality
94
Generic camera score
108
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2020
|April 2021
|Release date
|March 2020
|May 2021
|SAR (head)
|0.48 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.13 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Oppo A94 5G. But if the software, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy M31.
