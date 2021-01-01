Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M31 vs Realme 5 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M31 vs Oppo Realme 5

Самсунг Галакси М31
Samsung Galaxy M31
VS
Оппо Реалми 5
Oppo Realme 5

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M31 (with Exynos 7 Octa 9611) that was released on February 25, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M31
  • 49% higher pixel density (403 vs 270 PPI)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Delivers 26% higher maximum brightness (609 against 483 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has 2x more RAM: 6GB versus 3GB
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M31
vs
Realme 5

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 84% 82.7%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 142% -
PWM 208 Hz -
Response time 8.5 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M31 +26%
609 nits
Realme 5
483 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.3 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz) 198 gramm (6.98 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy M31 +2%
84%
Realme 5
82.7%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M31 and Oppo Realme 5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9611 Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 10 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Adreno 610
GPU clock 850 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~259 GFLOPS ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M31 +5%
321
Realme 5
305
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M31
1237
Realme 5 +2%
1260
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy M31 +5%
171384
Realme 5
162452

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 2.5 ColorOS 7
OS size 15 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (45% in 60 min) No
Full charging time 2:25 hr 2:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy M31
n/a
Realme 5
21:11 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy M31
n/a
Realme 5
20:02 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy M31
n/a
Realme 5
47:12 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 119°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 4 (12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", ISOCELL Bright GW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Hynix HI-846 (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC2375 (CMOS)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", OmniVision OV02A1B (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4208 x 3120
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* - No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M31
80.9 dB
Realme 5 +10%
89 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2020 August 2019
Release date March 2020 August 2019
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 150 USD
SAR (head) 0.48 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.13 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy M31 is definitely a better buy.

