Samsung Galaxy M31 vs Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus VS Samsung Galaxy M31 Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M31 (with Exynos 7 Octa 9611) that was released on February 25, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 and came out 24 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M31 Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4500 mAh

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (505K versus 229K)

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Optical image stabilization

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 920

Stereo speakers

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy M31 Price Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.4 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 403 ppi 411 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 84% 84.2% Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 142% - PWM 208 Hz - Response time 8.5 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Galaxy M31 613 nits Realme 9 Pro Plus 612 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 160.2 mm (6.31 inches) Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz) 182 gramm (6.42 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy M31 84% Realme 9 Pro Plus 84.2%

Software Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 12 ROM One UI 3.1 Realme UI 3.0 OS size 15 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° 119° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", ISOCELL Bright GW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 12 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4 Focal length 26 mm 27 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.13" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 12 - 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes - Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy M31 81.7 dB Realme 9 Pro Plus n/a

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced February 2020 February 2022 Release date March 2020 February 2022 SAR (head) 0.48 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.13 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus is definitely a better buy.