Samsung Galaxy M31 vs Oppo Realme C21Y VS Samsung Galaxy M31 Oppo Realme C21Y Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M31 (with Exynos 7 Octa 9611) that was released on February 25, 2020, against the Oppo Realme C21Y, which is powered by Unisoc T610 and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M31 49% higher pixel density (403 vs 270 PPI)

Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh

Modern USB Type-C port

Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

Delivers 54% higher maximum brightness (613 against 397 nits)

Supports 15W fast charging

Slow-motion recording at 240FPS

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (229K versus 193K)

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C21Y The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer

Reverse charging feature

8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 349 and 324 points

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy M31 Price Oppo Realme C21Y Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.4 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 403 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84% 81.6% Display features - Always-On Display - Display tests RGB color space 142% - PWM 208 Hz - Response time 8.5 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Galaxy M31 +54% 613 nits Realme C21Y 397 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz) 200 gramm (7.05 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy M31 +3% 84% Realme C21Y 81.6%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy M31 and Oppo Realme C21Y in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9611 Unisoc T610 Max. clock 2300 MHz 1800 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73 - 6 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A75 L3 cache - 1 MB Lithography process 10 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 ARM Mali G52 MP2 GPU clock 850 MHz 614 MHz FLOPS ~259 GFLOPS ~71.2 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6 GB 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 32, 64 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy M31 324 Realme C21Y +8% 349 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy M31 1240 Realme C21Y +4% 1293 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy M31 +19% 229985 Realme C21Y 193186 CPU 60447 66485 GPU 56508 32103 Memory 44109 37779 UX 70913 57506 Total score 229985 193186 3DMark Wild Life Performance Galaxy M31 820 Realme C21Y n/a Stability 74% - Graphics test 4 FPS - Graphics score 820 - Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11 ROM One UI 3.1 Realme UI 2.0 OS size 15 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 6000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 15 W 10 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (45% in 60 min) No Full charging time 2:25 hr 3:00 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6920 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) No Angle of widest lens 123° - Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", ISOCELL Bright GW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.06" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 12 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 2560 x 1960 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 27 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/5" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP USB type USB Type-C Micro USB USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Depends on the region No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 12 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy M31 81.7 dB Realme C21Y n/a

Other Category Mid-range Budget Announced February 2020 June 2021 Release date March 2020 July 2021 SAR (head) 0.48 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.13 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy M31 is definitely a better buy.