Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M31 (with Exynos 7 Octa 9611) that was released on February 25, 2020, against the Oppo Realme C25s, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.