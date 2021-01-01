Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M31 vs Realme X2 Pro – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M31 vs Oppo Realme X2 Pro

Самсунг Галакси М31
Samsung Galaxy M31
VS
Оппо Реалми X2 Про
Oppo Realme X2 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M31 (with Exynos 7 Octa 9611) that was released on February 25, 2020, against the Oppo Realme X2 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M31
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme X2 Pro
  • 2.8x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (474K versus 171K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 15% higher maximum brightness (699 against 609 nits)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.1
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 855 Plus
  • 2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 651 and 321 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M31
vs
Realme X2 Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 84% 84.9%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 142% -
PWM 208 Hz -
Response time 8.5 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M31
609 nits
Realme X2 Pro +15%
699 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 161 mm (6.34 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz) 199 gramm (7.02 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red White, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy M31
84%
Realme X2 Pro +1%
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M31 and Oppo Realme X2 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9611 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2960 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Adreno 640
GPU clock 850 MHz 675 MHz
FLOPS ~259 GFLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M31
321
Realme X2 Pro +103%
651
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M31
1237
Realme X2 Pro +93%
2392
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy M31
171384
Realme X2 Pro +177%
474692

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 2.5 Realme UI 1.0
OS size 15 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 50 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (45% in 60 min) Yes, SuperVOOC Flash Charge (100% in 35 min)
Full charging time 2:25 hr 0:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy M31
n/a
Realme X2 Pro
13:40 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy M31
n/a
Realme X2 Pro
17:23 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy M31
n/a
Realme X2 Pro
27:13 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 115°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 4 (64 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", ISOCELL Bright GW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4640 x 3488
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* - Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 13
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M31
80.9 dB
Realme X2 Pro +12%
91 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced February 2020 October 2019
Release date March 2020 November 2019
Launch price ~ 250 USD ~ 412 USD
SAR (head) 0.48 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.13 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme X2 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%)
Total votes: 3

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy M31
2. Samsung Galaxy A51 vs Samsung Galaxy M31
3. Samsung Galaxy A31 vs Samsung Galaxy M31
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 vs Samsung Galaxy M31
5. Huawei P40 Lite vs Samsung Galaxy M31
6. Huawei P30 Pro vs Oppo Realme X2 Pro
7. Samsung Galaxy A71 vs Oppo Realme X2 Pro
8. Huawei P40 Pro vs Oppo Realme X2 Pro
9. Oppo Realme XT vs Oppo Realme X2 Pro
10. Huawei Honor View 30 Pro vs Oppo Realme X2 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish