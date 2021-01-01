Samsung Galaxy M31 vs Oppo Reno 6 5G
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M31 (with Exynos 7 Octa 9611) that was released on February 25, 2020, against the Oppo Reno 6 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M31
- Comes with 1700 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4300 mAh
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 6 5G
- 83% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (424K versus 232K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G
- The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
- 2.2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 723 and 327 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
73
82
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
39
60
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
87
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
61
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
94
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
72
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.43 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|403 ppi
|409 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84%
|88.3%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|142%
|100%
|PWM
|208 Hz
|90 Hz
|Response time
|8.5 ms
|3.4 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
|156.8 mm (6.17 inches)
|Width
|75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
|72.1 mm (2.84 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|191 gramm (6.74 oz)
|182 gramm (6.42 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Red
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9611
|MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G72 MP3
|Mali-G68 MC4
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|900 MHz
|FLOPS
|~259 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|6 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
327
Reno 6 5G +121%
723
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1246
Reno 6 5G +74%
2171
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
232569
Reno 6 5G +83%
424741
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 11
|ROM
|One UI 3.1
|ColorOS 11.3
|OS size
|15 GB
|19 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|6000 mAh
|4300 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|65 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|-
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (45% in 60 min)
|Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 (60% in 15 min)
|Full charging time
|2:25 hr
|0:29 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:54 hr
Watching videos (Player)
16:32 hr
Talk (3G)
24:40 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6920
|9248 x 6920
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|119°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", ISOCELL Bright GW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|26 mm
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|24
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|-
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2020
|May 2021
|Release date
|March 2020
|June 2021
|Launch price
|~ 250 USD
|~ 329 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.48 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.13 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Reno 6 5G is definitely a better buy.
