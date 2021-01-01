Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M31 (with Exynos 7 Octa 9611) that was released on February 25, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A12 Nacho, which is powered by Exynos 850 and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.