Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M31 (with Exynos 7 Octa 9611) that was released on February 25, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G, which is powered by Exynos 1280 and came out 25 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.