Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M31 vs Galaxy A33 5G – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M31 vs A33 5G

Самсунг Галакси М31
VS
Самсунг Галакси А33 5G
Samsung Galaxy M31
Samsung Galaxy A33 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M31 (with Exynos 7 Octa 9611) that was released on February 25, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G, which is powered by Exynos 1280 and came out 25 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M31
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • 77% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (432K versus 244K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 1280
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 18% higher maximum brightness (726 against 614 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M31
vs
Galaxy A33 5G

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84% 83.7%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 142% -
PWM 208 Hz -
Response time 8.5 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M31
614 nits
Galaxy A33 5G +18%
726 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 159.7 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red White, Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M31 and Samsung Galaxy A33 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9611 Samsung Exynos 1280
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 10 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Mali-G68
GPU clock 850 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~259 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M31
324
Galaxy A33 5G +124%
726
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M31
1241
Galaxy A33 5G +53%
1895
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy M31
244189
Galaxy A33 5G +77%
432923
CPU 62115 124972
GPU 56904 120275
Memory 51495 77929
UX 74539 111162
Total score 244189 432923
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 74% -
Graphics test 4 FPS -
Graphics score 820 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM One UI 4.1 One UI 4.1
OS size 15 GB 26 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (45% in 60 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:25 hr 1:15 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 11:03 hr
Watching video - 14:45 hr
Gaming - 05:59 hr
Standby - 103 hr
General battery life
Galaxy M31
n/a
Galaxy A33 5G
32:18 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", ISOCELL Bright GW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 -
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2020 March 2022
Release date March 2020 April 2022
SAR (head) 0.48 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.13 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A33 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
7 (87.5%)
1 (12.5%)
Total votes: 8

Related comparisons

1. Poco X3 Pro vs Galaxy M31
2. Galaxy A51 vs Galaxy M31
3. Galaxy A32 5G vs Galaxy M31
4. Galaxy M32 vs Galaxy M31
5. Galaxy M31s vs Galaxy M31
6. Galaxy S20 FE vs Galaxy A33 5G
7. Galaxy A13 vs Galaxy A33 5G
8. Galaxy A32 vs Galaxy A33 5G
9. Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G vs Galaxy A33 5G
10. Galaxy A53 5G vs Galaxy A33 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish