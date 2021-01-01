Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M31 (with Exynos 7 Octa 9611) that was released on February 25, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy F22, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.