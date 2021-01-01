Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M31 vs Galaxy M02s – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy M31 (with Exynos 7 Octa 9611) that was released on February 25, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy M02s, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M31
  • 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (233K versus 103K)
  • 49% higher pixel density (403 vs 270 PPI)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 7 Octa 9611
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M02s
  • The phone is 10-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M31
vs
Galaxy M02s

Display

Type Super AMOLED TFT LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84% 81.8%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 142% -
PWM 208 Hz -
Response time 8.5 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M31
627 nits
Galaxy M02s
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz) 196 gramm (6.91 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M31 +3%
84%
Galaxy M02s
81.8%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M31 and Samsung Galaxy M02s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9611 Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
Max. clock 2300 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 10 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Adreno 506
GPU clock 850 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~259 GFLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M31 +74%
328
Galaxy M02s
188
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M31 +28%
1257
Galaxy M02s
980
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy M31 +125%
233556
Galaxy M02s
103888
Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 10
ROM One UI 3.1 -
OS size 15 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (45% in 60 min) Yes
Full charging time 2:25 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", ISOCELL Bright GW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M31
81.7 dB
Galaxy M02s
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced February 2020 January 2021
Release date March 2020 January 2021
Launch price ~ 250 USD -
SAR (head) 0.48 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.13 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy M31 is definitely a better buy.

