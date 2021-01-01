Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M31s vs Honor View 30 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M31s vs Huawei Honor View 30

Самсунг Галакси М31s
Samsung Galaxy M31s
VS
Хуавей Хонор View 30
Huawei Honor View 30

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.46-inch Samsung Galaxy M31s (with Exynos 7 Octa 9611) that was released on July 30, 2020, against the Huawei Honor View 30, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M31s
  • Comes with 1800 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4200 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Delivers 20% higher maximum brightness (593 against 494 nits)
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • The phone is 8-months newer
  • Weighs 18 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor View 30
  • 2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (454K versus 183K)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • 2.3x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 780 and 342 points
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 990
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M31s
vs
Honor View 30

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.46 inches 6.57 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 84.6% 84.9%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 98.2% -
PWM 125 Hz -
Response time 9 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M31s +20%
593 nits
Honor View 30
494 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.4 mm (6.28 inches) 162.7 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 213 gramm (7.51 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue White, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M31s and Huawei Honor View 30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9611 HiSilicon Kirin 990
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2860 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.86 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.09 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Mali G76 MP16
GPU clock 850 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~259 GFLOPS ~768 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M31s
342
Honor View 30 +128%
780
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M31s
1260
Honor View 30 +139%
3007
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy M31s
183559
Honor View 30 +148%
454812

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10.0
ROM One UI 2.1 Magic UI 3
OS size 21.6 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 25 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (45% in 43 min) Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:38 hr 0:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 13056 x 9856 7360 x 4912
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 109°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Optical stabilization
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 21
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced July 2020 November 2019
Release date August 2020 January 2020
Launch price ~ 262 USD ~ 375 USD
SAR (head) - 0.768 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.01 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor View 30 is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
