Samsung Galaxy M31s vs Huawei Nova 7 SE

Самсунг Галакси М31s
Samsung Galaxy M31s
VS
Хуавей Нова 7 SE
Huawei Nova 7 SE

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.46-inch Samsung Galaxy M31s (with Exynos 7 Octa 9611) that was released on July 30, 2020, against the Huawei Nova 7 SE, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 820 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M31s
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Delivers 32% higher maximum brightness (593 against 450 nits)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 7 SE
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (376K versus 183K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 820
  • 86% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 636 and 342 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M31s
vs
Nova 7 SE

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.46 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 84.6% 83.8%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 98.2% -
PWM 125 Hz -
Response time 9 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M31s +32%
593 nits
Nova 7 SE
450 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.4 mm (6.28 inches) 162.3 mm (6.39 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 75 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Blue, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy M31s +1%
84.6%
Nova 7 SE
83.8%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M31s and Huawei Nova 7 SE in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9611 HiSilicon Kirin 820
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.22 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 1 core at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Mali-G57 MP6
GPU clock 850 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~259 GFLOPS ~579 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M31s
342
Nova 7 SE +86%
636
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M31s
1260
Nova 7 SE +92%
2421
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy M31s
183559
Nova 7 SE +105%
376752
AnTuTu Android Rating (254th and 105th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10.0
ROM One UI 2.1 EMUI 10.1
OS size 21.6 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes Yes
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (45% in 43 min) Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:38 hr 0:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 13056 x 9856 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 4 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 21
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M31s
82.5 dB
Nova 7 SE
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2020 April 2020
Release date August 2020 April 2020
Launch price ~ 262 USD ~ 325 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Nova 7 SE. But if the display, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy M31s.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
