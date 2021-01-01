Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M31s vs Note 9 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.46-inch Samsung Galaxy M31s (with Exynos 7 Octa 9611) that was released on July 30, 2020, against the Meizu Note 9, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M31s
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Delivers 32% higher maximum brightness (593 against 450 nits)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Meizu Note 9
  • 39% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 477 and 342 points
  • Weighs 25.3 grams less

Review

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M31s
vs
Note 9

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.46 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2244 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18.7:9
PPI 405 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 84.6% 85.35%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 98.2% -
PWM 125 Hz -
Response time 9 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M31s +32%
593 nits
Note 9
450 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.4 mm (6.28 inches) 153.1 mm (6.03 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 74.4 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 169.7 gramm (5.99 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy M31s
84.6%
Note 9 +1%
85.35%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M31s and Meizu Note 9 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9611 Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 10 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Adreno 612
GPU clock 850 MHz 700-750 MHz
FLOPS ~259 GFLOPS ~328.2 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M31s
342
Note 9 +39%
477
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M31s +35%
1260
Note 9
930
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy M31s
183559
Note 9 +9%
200189
Best Smartphones in AnTuTu 8 (254th and 227th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0
ROM One UI 2.1 Flyme 7.2
OS size 21.6 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (45% in 43 min) Yes, mCharge (50% in 38 min)
Full charging time 1:38 hr 1:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 13056 x 9856 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 2 (48 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 5 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 5180 x 3880
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M31s
82.5 dB
Note 9
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2020 March 2019
Release date August 2020 March 2019
Launch price ~ 262 USD ~ 200 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy M31s is definitely a better buy.

