Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.46-inch Samsung Galaxy M31s (with Exynos 7 Octa 9611) that was released on July 30, 2020, against the OnePlus 7, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.