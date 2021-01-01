Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M31s vs Realme 6 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.46-inch Samsung Galaxy M31s (with Exynos 7 Octa 9611) that was released on July 30, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 6 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M31s
  • Comes with 1700 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4300 mAh
  • Delivers 43% higher maximum brightness (593 against 415 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Reverse charging feature
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 6 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 47% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (269K versus 183K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 720G
  • 56% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 535 and 342 points

Tests and specifications

Galaxy M31s
vs
Realme 6 Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.46 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 399 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 84.6% 84.7%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 98.2% 98.4%
PWM 125 Hz 2336 Hz
Response time 9 ms 28.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1195:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M31s +43%
593 nits
Realme 6 Pro
415 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 159.4 mm (6.28 inches) 163.8 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 202 gramm (7.13 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Blue, Red, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M31s and Oppo Realme 6 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9611 Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Adreno 618
GPU clock 850 MHz 800 MHz
FLOPS ~259 GFLOPS ~386 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M31s
342
Realme 6 Pro +56%
535
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M31s
1260
Realme 6 Pro +30%
1639
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy M31s
183559
Realme 6 Pro +47%
269673
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Rating (254th and 176th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10.0
ROM One UI 2.1 Realme UI
OS size 21.6 GB 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 25 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (45% in 43 min) Yes, VOOC 4.0 (100% in 57 min)
Full charging time 1:38 hr 0:57 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy M31s
n/a
Realme 6 Pro
14:42 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy M31s
n/a
Realme 6 Pro
14:01 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy M31s
n/a
Realme 6 Pro
31:12 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 13056 x 9856 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 119°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0"
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.1
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M31s +1%
82.5 dB
Realme 6 Pro
82 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2020 March 2020
Release date August 2020 March 2020
Launch price ~ 262 USD ~ 275 USD
SAR (head) - 1.19 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.92 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy M31s. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 6 Pro.

