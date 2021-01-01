Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.46-inch Samsung Galaxy M31s (with Exynos 7 Octa 9611) that was released on July 30, 2020, against the Oppo Realme GT Master Edition, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 5G and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.