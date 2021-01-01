Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M31s vs Reno 6 5G – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M31s vs Oppo Reno 6 5G

Самсунг Галакси М31s
VS
Оппо Рено 6 5G
Samsung Galaxy M31s
Oppo Reno 6 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.46-inch Samsung Galaxy M31s (with Exynos 7 Octa 9611) that was released on July 30, 2020, against the Oppo Reno 6 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M31s
  • Comes with 1700 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4300 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 6 5G
  • 82% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (424K versus 233K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G
  • 2.1x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 723 and 352 points
  • The phone is 10-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M31s
vs
Reno 6 5G

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.46 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 88.3%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.2% 100%
PWM 125 Hz 90 Hz
Response time 9 ms 3.4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M31s
611 nits
Reno 6 5G +5%
641 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.4 mm (6.28 inches) 156.8 mm (6.17 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 72.1 mm (2.84 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 182 gramm (6.42 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M31s
84.6%
Reno 6 5G +4%
88.3%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M31s and Oppo Reno 6 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9611 MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 10 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Mali-G68 MC4
GPU clock 850 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~259 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M31s
352
Reno 6 5G +105%
723
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M31s
1286
Reno 6 5G +69%
2171
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy M31s
233353
Reno 6 5G +82%
424741
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM One UI 3.1 ColorOS 11.3
OS size 21.6 GB 19 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 25 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes -
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (45% in 43 min) Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 (60% in 15 min)
Full charging time 1:38 hr 0:29 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy M31s
n/a
Reno 6 5G
14:54 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy M31s
n/a
Reno 6 5G
16:32 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy M31s
n/a
Reno 6 5G
24:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 119°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 24
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono -
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M31s
82.7 dB
Reno 6 5G +11%
91.7 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2020 May 2021
Release date August 2020 June 2021
Launch price ~ 262 USD ~ 329 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Reno 6 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy M31s or Galaxy A51
2. Galaxy M31s or Galaxy A71
3. Galaxy M31s or Galaxy M21
4. Galaxy M31s or Galaxy M30s
5. Galaxy M31s or Realme 6 Pro
6. Reno 6 5G or Galaxy A72
7. Reno 6 5G or Nord 2 5G
8. Reno 6 5G or OnePlus 9R
9. Reno 6 5G or Poco F3 GT
10. Reno 6 5G or Reno 6 Z

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish