Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.46-inch Samsung Galaxy M31s (with Exynos 7 Octa 9611) that was released on July 30, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A23, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.