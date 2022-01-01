Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M31s vs Galaxy A23 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M31s vs Galaxy A23

Самсунг Галакси М31s
VS
Самсунг Галакси А23
Samsung Galaxy M31s
Samsung Galaxy A23

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.46-inch Samsung Galaxy M31s (with Exynos 7 Octa 9611) that was released on July 30, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A23, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M31s
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Delivers 29% higher peak brightness (597 against 464 nits)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
  • Reverse charging feature
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A23
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Optical image stabilization
  • 15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (264K versus 229K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680
  • The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • 12% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 384 and 342 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M31s
vs
Galaxy A23

Display

Type Super AMOLED PLS TFT
Size 6.46 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 600 nits 460 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 83%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 98.2% -
PWM 125 Hz -
Response time 9 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy M31s +29%
597 nits
Galaxy A23
464 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 159.4 mm (6.28 inches) 164.5 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue White, Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M31s +2%
84.6%
Galaxy A23
83%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M31s and Samsung Galaxy A23 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9611 Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 10 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Adreno 610
GPU clock 850 MHz 1114 MHz
FLOPS ~259 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M31s
342
Galaxy A23 +12%
384
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M31s
1267
Galaxy A23 +28%
1627
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy M31s
229235
Galaxy A23 +15%
264667
CPU 60510 81885
GPU 54702 48510
Memory 54373 64789
UX 60070 71783
Total score 229235 264667
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy M31s +77%
776
Galaxy A23
438
Stability 97% 97%
Graphics test 4 FPS 2 FPS
Graphics score 776 438
PCMark 3.0 score - 7178
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM One UI 3.1 One UI 4.1
OS size 21.6 GB 24 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Ion -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (45% in 43 min) Yes (32% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:38 hr 1:43 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 13:42 hr
Watching video - 12:41 hr
Gaming - 06:33 hr
Standby - 127 hr
General battery life
Galaxy M31s
n/a
Galaxy A23
36:17 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 -
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M31s
82.7 dB
Galaxy A23
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced July 2020 March 2022
Release date August 2020 March 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the connectivity and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A23. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy M31s.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy M31s or Galaxy A51
2. Samsung Galaxy M31s or A33 5G
3. Samsung Galaxy A23 or Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
4. Samsung Galaxy A23 or Galaxy A12
5. Samsung Galaxy A23 or Galaxy A32
6. Samsung Galaxy A23 or Galaxy A22
7. Samsung Galaxy A23 or A52s 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
Promotion
РусскийEnglish