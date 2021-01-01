Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M31s vs Galaxy A6 Plus – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M31s vs A6 Plus

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.46-inch Samsung Galaxy M31s (with Exynos 7 Octa 9611) that was released on July 30, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 27 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M31s
  • 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (183K versus 84K)
  • Comes with 2500 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 3500 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 25W fast charging
  • Delivers 27% higher maximum brightness (593 against 468 nits)
  • Thinner bezels – 9.3% more screen real estate
  • Has a 0.46 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • The phone is 2-years and 3-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M31s
vs
Galaxy A6 Plus

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.46 inches 6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2220 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18.5:9
PPI 405 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 84.6% 75.3%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.2% -
PWM 125 Hz -
Response time 9 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M31s +27%
593 nits
Galaxy A6 Plus
468 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 159.4 mm (6.28 inches) 160.2 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy M31s +12%
84.6%
Galaxy A6 Plus
75.3%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M31s and Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9611 Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
Max. clock 2300 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 10 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Adreno 506
GPU clock 850 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~259 GFLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy M31s +116%
183559
Galaxy A6 Plus
84872

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM One UI 2.1 One UI
OS size 21.6 GB 9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 3500 mAh
Charge power 25 W -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (45% in 43 min) No
Full charging time 1:38 hr 2:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 13056 x 9856 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 2 (16 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 5664 x 4248
Aperture f/2.0 f/1.9
Focal length 26 mm 27 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 6
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M31s +2%
82.5 dB
Galaxy A6 Plus
81 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2020 May 2018
Release date August 2020 May 2018
Launch price ~ 262 USD ~ 337 USD
SAR (head) - 0.36 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy M31s is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
