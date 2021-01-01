Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.46-inch Samsung Galaxy M31s (with Exynos 7 Octa 9611) that was released on July 30, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 27 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.