Samsung Galaxy M31s vs Galaxy A72

Samsung Galaxy M31s
Samsung Galaxy A72

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.46-inch Samsung Galaxy M31s (with Exynos 7 Octa 9611) that was released on July 30, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A72, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M31s
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Reverse charging feature
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A72
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 54% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (293K versus 190K)
  • Delivers 32% higher maximum brightness (809 against 613 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M31s
vs
Galaxy A72

Display

Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.46 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No -
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 84.9%
Display features - Always-On Display - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 98.2% -
PWM 125 Hz -
Response time 9 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M31s
613 nits
Galaxy A72 +32%
809 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 159.4 mm (6.28 inches) 165 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 77.4 mm (3.05 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 203 gramm (7.16 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue White, Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M31s
84.6%
Galaxy A72
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M31s and Samsung Galaxy A72 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9611 Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72 MP3 Adreno 618
GPU clock 850 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~259 GFLOPS ~435 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M31s
346
Galaxy A72 +54%
532
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M31s
1281
Galaxy A72 +28%
1637
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy M31s
190619
Galaxy A72 +54%
293516

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 11
ROM One UI 2.1 One UI 3.1
OS size 21.6 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (45% in 43 min) Yes
Full charging time 1:38 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6936 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M31s
83.3 dB
Galaxy A72
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2020 March 2021
Release date August 2020 March 2021
Launch price ~ 262 USD ~ 416 USD
SAR (head) - 0.23 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.17 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A72 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

