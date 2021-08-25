Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M32 5G vs iPhone SE (2020) – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G vs Apple iPhone SE (2020)

Самсунг Галакси М32 5G
VS
Эпл Айфон SE (2020)
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G
Apple iPhone SE (2020)

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy M32 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G) that was released on August 25, 2021, against the Apple iPhone SE (2020), which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G
  • Comes with 3179 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 1821 mAh
  • Has a 1.8 inches larger screen size
  • Thinner bezels – 16.2% more screen real estate
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2020)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
  • Stereo speakers
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • 21% higher pixel density (326 vs 270 PPI)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 8.8 mm narrower
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M32 5G
vs
iPhone SE (2020)

Display

Type TFT LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 4.7 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 750 x 1334 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 16:9
PPI 270 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.6% 65.4%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 29 ms
Contrast - 2457:1
Max. Brightness
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 148 gramm (5.22 oz)
Waterproof - IP67
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M32 5G +25%
81.6%
iPhone SE (2020)
65.4%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M32 5G and Apple iPhone SE (2020) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC3 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 850 MHz -
FLOPS - ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM One UI 3.1 -
OS size 22.8 GB 8.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 1821 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (25% in 30 min) Yes (55% in 60 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr 2:32 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone SE (2020) from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 3088 x 2320
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length - 32 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 16
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced August 2021 April 2020
Release date September 2021 April 2020
Launch price ~ 263 USD ~ 500 USD
SAR (head) - 0.98 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone SE (2020) is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

