Samsung Galaxy M32 5G vs Apple iPhone SE (2020)
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy M32 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G) that was released on August 25, 2021, against the Apple iPhone SE (2020), which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G
- Comes with 3179 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 1821 mAh
- Has a 1.8 inches larger screen size
- Thinner bezels – 16.2% more screen real estate
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2020)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W
- Optical image stabilization
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
- Stereo speakers
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- 21% higher pixel density (326 vs 270 PPI)
- Better grip in hands – the body is 8.8 mm narrower
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|TFT LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|4.7 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|750 x 1334 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|16:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|326 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.6%
|65.4%
|Display features
|-
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|-
|99.9%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|-
|29 ms
|Contrast
|-
|2457:1
Design and build
|Height
|164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
|138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
|Width
|76.1 mm (3 inches)
|67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
|Thickness
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|205 gramm (7.23 oz)
|148 gramm (5.22 oz)
|Waterproof
|-
|IP67
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|White, Black, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G
|Apple A13 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2650 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MC3
|Apple A13 Bionic GPU
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|-
|~736 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
490
iPhone SE (2020) +171%
1326
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1622
iPhone SE (2020) +109%
3394
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
459909
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
|ROM
|One UI 3.1
|-
|OS size
|22.8 GB
|8.4 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|1821 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (25% in 30 min)
|Yes (55% in 60 min)
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
|2:32 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:39 hr
Watching videos (Player)
8:56 hr
Talk (3G)
10:07 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|1 (12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
|-
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Samples
|-
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|3088 x 2320
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|32 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
103
Video quality
Generic camera score
101
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|16
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|-
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|August 2021
|April 2020
|Release date
|September 2021
|April 2020
|Launch price
|~ 263 USD
|~ 500 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.98 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone SE (2020) is definitely a better buy.
