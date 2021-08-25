Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy M32 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G) that was released on August 25, 2021, against the Infinix Note 10 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.