Galaxy M32 5G vs Realme 7i – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G vs Oppo Realme 7i

Самсунг Галакси М32 5G
VS
Оппо Реалми 7i
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G
Oppo Realme 7i

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy M32 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G) that was released on August 25, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 7i, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 39% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 499 and 360 points
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 7i
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • Reverse charging feature

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M32 5G
vs
Realme 7i

Display

Type TFT LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.6% 81.7%
Display tests
RGB color space - 93.5%
PWM - 925 Hz
Response time - 35 ms
Contrast - 807:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M32 5G
n/a
Realme 7i
570 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 164.5 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 9.8 mm (0.39 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 208 gramm (7.34 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M32 5G
81.6%
Realme 7i
81.7%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M32 5G and Oppo Realme 7i in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G MediaTek Helio G85
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC3 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 850 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS - ~54 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M32 5G +39%
499
Realme 7i
360
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M32 5G +32%
1673
Realme 7i
1270
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10
ROM One UI 3.1 Realme UI 1.0
OS size 22.8 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (25% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 2:30 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 119°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy M32 5G
n/a
Realme 7i
79.5 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced August 2021 September 2020
Release date September 2021 September 2020
Launch price ~ 263 USD ~ 200 USD
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G. It has a better software, camera, design, and sound.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

