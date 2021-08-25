Samsung Galaxy M32 5G vs Oppo Realme 7i
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy M32 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G) that was released on August 25, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 7i, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G
- The phone is 11-months newer
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- 39% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 499 and 360 points
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 7i
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
- Reverse charging feature
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
65
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
52
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
85
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
54
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
63
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|TFT LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.6%
|81.7%
|RGB color space
|-
|93.5%
|PWM
|-
|925 Hz
|Response time
|-
|35 ms
|Contrast
|-
|807:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
|164.5 mm (6.48 inches)
|Width
|76.1 mm (3 inches)
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|9.8 mm (0.39 inches)
|Weight
|205 gramm (7.23 oz)
|208 gramm (7.34 oz)
|Waterproof
|-
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Silver, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G
|MediaTek Helio G85
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MC3
|Mali-G52 MP2
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~54 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M32 5G +39%
499
360
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M32 5G +32%
1673
1270
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
207332
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 10
|ROM
|One UI 3.1
|Realme UI 1.0
|OS size
|22.8 GB
|13 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|6000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (25% in 30 min)
|Yes
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (1080p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|119°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/4"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|-
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|August 2021
|September 2020
|Release date
|September 2021
|September 2020
|Launch price
|~ 263 USD
|~ 200 USD
|Sensors
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G. It has a better software, camera, design, and sound.
