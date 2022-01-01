Samsung Galaxy M32 5G vs Oppo Realme 9 Pro VS Samsung Galaxy M32 5G Oppo Realme 9 Pro Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy M32 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G) that was released on August 25, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 9 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G Ability to record video in 4K resolution Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

48% higher pixel density (400 vs 270 PPI)

Delivers 27% higher maximum brightness (566 against 446 nits)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

33% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (400K versus 300K)

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1

41% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 694 and 492 points

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy M32 5G Price Oppo Realme 9 Pro Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type TFT LCD IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 270 ppi 400 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz HDR support No - Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.6% 84.4% Display features - - DCI-P3 Max. Brightness Galaxy M32 5G 446 nits Realme 9 Pro +27% 566 nits

Design and build Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy M32 5G 81.6% Realme 9 Pro +3% 84.4%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy M32 5G and Oppo Realme 9 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78) Lithography process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC3 Adreno 619 GPU clock 850 MHz - Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy M32 5G 492 Realme 9 Pro +41% 694 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy M32 5G 1642 Realme 9 Pro +22% 2010 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy M32 5G 300999 Realme 9 Pro +33% 400589 3DMark Wild Life Performance Galaxy M32 5G 1243 Realme 9 Pro n/a PCMark 3.0 score 6804 - Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 12 ROM One UI 3.1 Realme UI 3.0 OS size 22.8 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9280 x 6920 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 123° 119° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4160 x 3120 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.1 Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.13" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes Yes LTE Cat * 12 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced August 2021 February 2022 Release date September 2021 February 2022 Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 9 Pro is definitely a better buy.