Samsung Galaxy M32 5G vs Oppo Realme 9i VS Samsung Galaxy M32 5G Oppo Realme 9i Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy M32 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G) that was released on August 25, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 9i, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G Ability to record video in 4K resolution

20% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (300K versus 250K)

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

34% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 492 and 368 points Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9i Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

49% higher pixel density (401 vs 270 PPI)

Stereo speakers

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type TFT LCD IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 270 ppi 401 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz HDR support No - Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.6% 84.2% Display features - - DCI-P3 Max. Brightness Galaxy M32 5G 446 nits Realme 9i +7% 477 nits

Design and build Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy M32 5G 81.6% Realme 9i +3% 84.2%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy M32 5G and Oppo Realme 9i in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Max. clock 2000 MHz 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73) Lithography process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC3 Adreno 610 GPU clock 850 MHz - Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy M32 5G +34% 492 Realme 9i 368 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy M32 5G +10% 1642 Realme 9i 1499 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy M32 5G +20% 300999 Realme 9i 250690 CPU - 81097 GPU - 38425 Memory - 68438 UX - 63600 Total score 300999 250690 3DMark Wild Life Performance Galaxy M32 5G 1243 Realme 9i n/a PCMark 3.0 score 6804 - Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM One UI 3.1 Realme UI 2.0 OS size 22.8 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 15 W 33 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (25% in 30 min) Yes (100% in 70 min) Full charging time 2:17 hr -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 123° - Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4160 x 3120 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.1 Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 12 - 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes -

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced August 2021 January 2022 Release date September 2021 January 2022 Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 9i. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G.