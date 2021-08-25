Samsung Galaxy M32 5G vs Oppo Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G VS Samsung Galaxy M32 5G Oppo Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy M32 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G) that was released on August 25, 2021, against the Oppo Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

The phone is 6-months newer Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

50% higher pixel density (405 vs 270 PPI)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

14% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (339K versus 298K)

Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type TFT LCD IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 270 ppi 405 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 81.6% 83.7% Max. Brightness Galaxy M32 5G 447 nits Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G +7% 480 nits

Design and build Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 162.2 mm (6.39 inches) Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 196 gramm (6.91 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue Black, Silver Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy M32 5G 81.6% Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G +3% 83.7%

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 10 ROM One UI 3.1 Realme UI OS size 22.8 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 15 W 30 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (25% in 30 min) Yes, Dart Charge (50% in 25 min) Full charging time 2:17 hr 1:00 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° 119° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4160 x 3120 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.1 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.09" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 120 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes Yes LTE Cat * 12 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced August 2021 February 2021 Release date September 2021 March 2021 Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the display, performance, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G. But if the software, camera, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G.