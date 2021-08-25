Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy M32 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G) that was released on August 25, 2021, against the Oppo Realme X2 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and came out 22 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.