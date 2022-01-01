Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M32 5G vs Reno 6 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy M32 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G) that was released on August 25, 2021, against the Oppo Reno 6, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G
  • Comes with 690 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4310 mAh
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 6
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 52% higher pixel density (410 vs 270 PPI)
  • Delivers 67% higher maximum brightness (746 against 446 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • 13% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (340K versus 300K)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • Weighs 32 grams less
  • 15% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 566 and 492 points
Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M32 5G
vs
Reno 6

Display

Type TFT LCD AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 410 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.6% 84.8%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M32 5G
446 nits
Reno 6 +67%
746 nits

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 159.1 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M32 5G
81.6%
Reno 6 +4%
84.8%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M32 5G and Oppo Reno 6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC3 Adreno 618
GPU clock 850 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS - ~435 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M32 5G
492
Reno 6 +15%
566
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M32 5G
1642
Reno 6 +5%
1719
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy M32 5G
300999
Reno 6 +13%
340928
CPU - 107789
GPU - 87323
Memory - 59470
UX - 88008
Total score 300999 340928
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy M32 5G +18%
1243
Reno 6
1049
PCMark 3.0 score 6804 -
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM One UI 3.1 ColorOS 11.1
OS size 22.8 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4310 mAh
Charge power 15 W 50 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (25% in 30 min) Yes, VOOC 4.0 (50% in 23 min)
Full charging time 2:17 hr 0:49 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 119°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 44 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 7680 x 5760
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length - 24 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 20
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced August 2021 July 2021
Release date September 2021 July 2021
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Reno 6. But if the software, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G.

