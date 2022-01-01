Samsung Galaxy M32 5G vs Oppo Reno 6 VS Samsung Galaxy M32 5G Oppo Reno 6 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy M32 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G) that was released on August 25, 2021, against the Oppo Reno 6, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G Comes with 690 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4310 mAh

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 6 Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

52% higher pixel density (410 vs 270 PPI)

Delivers 67% higher maximum brightness (746 against 446 nits)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

13% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (340K versus 300K)

AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)

Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1

Weighs 32 grams less

15% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 566 and 492 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type TFT LCD AMOLED Size 6.5 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 270 ppi 410 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.6% 84.8% Display features - - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness Galaxy M32 5G 446 nits Reno 6 +67% 746 nits

Design and build Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 159.1 mm (6.26 inches) Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue Black, Silver Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy M32 5G 81.6% Reno 6 +4% 84.8%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy M32 5G and Oppo Reno 6 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Max. clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A76 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76) L3 cache - 1 MB Lithography process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC3 Adreno 618 GPU clock 850 MHz 750 MHz FLOPS - ~435 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy M32 5G 492 Reno 6 +15% 566 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy M32 5G 1642 Reno 6 +5% 1719 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy M32 5G 300999 Reno 6 +13% 340928 CPU - 107789 GPU - 87323 Memory - 59470 UX - 88008 Total score 300999 340928 3DMark Wild Life Performance Galaxy M32 5G +18% 1243 Reno 6 1049 PCMark 3.0 score 6804 - Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM One UI 3.1 ColorOS 11.1 OS size 22.8 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4310 mAh Charge power 15 W 50 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (25% in 30 min) Yes, VOOC 4.0 (50% in 23 min) Full charging time 2:17 hr 0:49 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9248 x 6936 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 123° 119° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 44 megapixels Image resolution 4160 x 3120 7680 x 5760 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4 Focal length - 24 mm Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 12 20 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced August 2021 July 2021 Release date September 2021 July 2021 Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Reno 6. But if the software, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G.