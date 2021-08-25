Samsung Galaxy M32 5G vs Galaxy A20s
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy M32 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G) that was released on August 25, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A20s, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- 3.4x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 490 and 146 points
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A20s
- Weighs 22 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
53
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
29
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
68
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
56
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|TFT LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|720 x 1560 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|259 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.6%
|83.3%
|RGB color space
|-
|94.5%
|Response time
|-
|36 ms
|Contrast
|-
|914:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
|163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
|Width
|76.1 mm (3 inches)
|77.5 mm (3.05 inches)
|Thickness
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|205 gramm (7.23 oz)
|183 gramm (6.46 oz)
|Waterproof
|-
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Black, Blue, Green, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|1800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MC3
|Adreno 506
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~124 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1333 MHz
|Channels
|2
|1
|Storage size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M32 5G +236%
490
146
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M32 5G +81%
1622
896
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
78913
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
88309
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|One UI 3.1
|One UI 3.1
|OS size
|22.8 GB
|11 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (25% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 40 min)
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
|2:20 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (1080p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|123°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|720p при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|4
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|-
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|August 2021
|September 2019
|Release date
|September 2021
|October 2019
|Launch price
|~ 263 USD
|~ 175 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.35 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.83 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G is definitely a better buy.
