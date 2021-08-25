Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy M32 5G vs Galaxy A20s – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G vs Galaxy A20s

Самсунг Галакси М32 5G
VS
Самсунг Галакси А20с
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G
Samsung Galaxy A20s

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy M32 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G) that was released on August 25, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A20s, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 3.4x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 490 and 146 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A20s
  • Weighs 22 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy M32 5G
vs
Galaxy A20s

Display

Type TFT LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19:9
PPI 270 ppi 259 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.6% 83.3%
Display tests
RGB color space - 94.5%
Response time - 36 ms
Contrast - 914:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy M32 5G
n/a
Galaxy A20s
378 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 77.5 mm (3.05 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Blue, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy M32 5G
81.6%
Galaxy A20s +2%
83.3%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy M32 5G and Samsung Galaxy A20s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 7 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC3 Adreno 506
GPU clock 850 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS - ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1333 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M32 5G +236%
490
Galaxy A20s
146
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M32 5G +81%
1622
Galaxy A20s
896
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM One UI 3.1 One UI 3.1
OS size 22.8 GB 11 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (25% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr 2:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 4
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced August 2021 September 2019
Release date September 2021 October 2019
Launch price ~ 263 USD ~ 175 USD
SAR (head) - 0.35 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.83 W/kg
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro or Samsung Galaxy M32 5G
2. OnePlus Nord 2 5G or Samsung Galaxy M32 5G
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max or Samsung Galaxy M32 5G
4. Samsung Galaxy M42 5G or Samsung Galaxy M32 5G
5. Samsung Galaxy A22 5G or Samsung Galaxy M32 5G
6. Samsung Galaxy A51 or Samsung Galaxy A20s
7. Samsung Galaxy A20 or Samsung Galaxy A20s
8. Samsung Galaxy A30s or Samsung Galaxy A20s
9. Xiaomi Redmi 8 or Samsung Galaxy A20s
10. Samsung Galaxy M11 or Samsung Galaxy A20s

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish