Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy M32 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G) that was released on August 25, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A40, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7904 and came out 28 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.