Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy M32 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G) that was released on August 25, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A41, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P65 and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.