Samsung Galaxy M32 5G vs Galaxy A50
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy M32 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G) that was released on August 25, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A50, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 9610 and came out 30 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
- The phone is 2-years and 6-months newer
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G
- 47% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 490 and 334 points
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A50
- 49% higher pixel density (403 vs 270 PPI)
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
- Weighs 39 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
64
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
50
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
71
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
57
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
62
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|TFT LCD
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|403 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.6%
|85.2%
|Display features
|-
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|141.5%
|PWM
|-
|119 Hz
|Response time
|-
|7 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
|158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
|Width
|76.1 mm (3 inches)
|74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|205 gramm (7.23 oz)
|166 gramm (5.86 oz)
|Waterproof
|-
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|White, Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9610
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MC3
|Mali-G72 MP3
|GPU clock
|850 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~259 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy M32 5G +47%
490
334
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy M32 5G +35%
1622
1205
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
146220
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
183191
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|One UI 3.1
|One UI 3.1
|OS size
|22.8 GB
|22 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (25% in 30 min)
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 35 min)
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
|1:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:16 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:49 hr
Talk (3G)
24:31 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|25 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|5288 x 3968
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|123°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (25 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|- 25 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.78", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A50 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|25 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4160 x 3120
|6024 x 4024
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|25 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|0.9 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
85
Video quality
79
Generic camera score
83
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|-
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|August 2021
|February 2019
|Release date
|September 2021
|March 2019
|Launch price
|~ 263 USD
|~ 250 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.27 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.39 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy M32 5G. It has a better battery life, camera, and design.
