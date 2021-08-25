Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy M32 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G) that was released on August 25, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A70s, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.